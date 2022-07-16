Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $546.94

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 546.94 ($6.50) and traded as low as GBX 356 ($4.23). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 379 ($4.51), with a volume of 15,131 shares trading hands.

Portmeirion Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £51.74 million and a PE ratio of 1,608.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 423.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 545.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Portmeirion Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Portmeirion Group

In other Portmeirion Group news, insider David Sproston acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 399 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £9,975 ($11,863.70).

About Portmeirion Group

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

Featured Articles

