POLKARARE Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (PRARE)

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. POLKARARE has a total market cap of $76,244.93 and approximately $107,044.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POLKARARE coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00052741 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00023763 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001805 BTC.
POLKARARE Profile
POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare.
Buying and Selling POLKARARE
Receive News & Updates for POLKARARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POLKARARE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.