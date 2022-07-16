Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.58

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 36900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM × THREE brand names.

