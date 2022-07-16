Piper Sandler Trims Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Target Price to $650.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $628.88.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $508.96 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $494.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.81. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.1% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 187.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

