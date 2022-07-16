Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. 17,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,374. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.98.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (MAV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.