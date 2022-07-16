Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. 17,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,374. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 673,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 70,012 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 160,245 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 180,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

