Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the June 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PHT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.97. 67,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,964. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHT. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

