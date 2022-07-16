Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the June 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:PHT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.97. 67,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,964. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.
Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer High Income Fund (PHT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.