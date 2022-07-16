Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $67.85

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.85 and last traded at $68.13, with a volume of 12411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.81.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.