Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PING. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of PING stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Ping Identity by 15.0% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after buying an additional 145,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ping Identity by 14.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,202,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after buying an additional 149,581 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $2,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

