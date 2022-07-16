PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the June 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:PNI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,694. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

