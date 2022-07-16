Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.63

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.63 and traded as low as $14.12. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 394,068 shares.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.1279 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

(Get Rating)

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.