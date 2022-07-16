Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.63

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.63 and traded as low as $14.12. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 394,068 shares.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.1279 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.