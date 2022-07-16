Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,970,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after buying an additional 611,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after buying an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

