Perpetual Protocol Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $61.18 million and approximately $18.97 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003634 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.04 or 0.99969751 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008878 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003444 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Perpetual Protocol Profile
Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,475,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.
Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
