Peony Market Cap Hits $14.24 Million (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Peony has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $14.24 million and approximately $38,486.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00033780 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 296,336,446 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

