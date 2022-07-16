Pendle Price Tops $0.0489 (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $445,890.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

