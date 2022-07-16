Pendle Price Tops $0.0489 (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $445,890.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Pendle Profile
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
