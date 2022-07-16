Paybswap (PAYB) Trading Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days

Paybswap (PAYB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $82,863.11 and approximately $23.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paybswap has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00055304 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024345 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001877 BTC.
About Paybswap
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.
Buying and Selling Paybswap
