Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

PK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

NYSE PK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,593. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 70,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $8,419,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

