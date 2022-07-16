Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PKGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

PK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE PK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,593. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 70,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $8,419,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

