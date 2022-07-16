Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.82

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 48446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3666 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.
