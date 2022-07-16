Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OTIS. Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.46.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.