Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Oshkosh from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $77.89 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.70.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 78,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

