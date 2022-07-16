Origo Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (OGO)

Origo (OGO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Origo has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Origo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $236,504.02 and approximately $1,626.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,196.15 or 1.00010282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. The official website for Origo is origo.network.

Origo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.