Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.54

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 6309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Oriental Land Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 643.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Featured Articles

