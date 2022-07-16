Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

ORC opened at $2.91 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

