Oppenheimer Weighs in on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

ICE stock opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.66. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

