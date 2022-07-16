Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $17.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Open Lending traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 1395924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

