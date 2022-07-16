Omni Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Million (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $51.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00012759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,358 coins and its circulating supply is 563,042 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

