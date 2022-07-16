Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $226.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.34 and a 200 day moving average of $255.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

