Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $255.31 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

