Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.75 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $100,239.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,090.58 or 0.99871225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00043303 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024539 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

