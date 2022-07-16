O3Swap (O3) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.59 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00052441 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001933 BTC.
O3Swap Profile
O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs.
O3Swap Coin Trading
