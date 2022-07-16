NXM (NXM) Market Cap Achieves $255.40 Million

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $255.40 million and approximately $85.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be bought for $39.20 or 0.00189777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,661.72 or 1.00021828 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,789,127 coins and its circulating supply is 6,514,823 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

