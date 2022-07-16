NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 44 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $35,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $388.28. The stock had a trading volume of 786,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,634. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.77.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus dropped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.30.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

