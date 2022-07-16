NovaPoint Capital LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.12. 4,656,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,613. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $236.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.04 and its 200 day moving average is $168.20.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

