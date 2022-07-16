NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after purchasing an additional 776,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,757,493,000 after purchasing an additional 82,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,723,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $108.82. 4,617,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,571. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.73.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

