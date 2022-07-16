Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,144 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,066 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,815 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,878 shares of company stock worth $4,547,888 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $292.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $296.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.