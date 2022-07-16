North Star Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $56.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90.

