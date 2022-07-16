North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,257 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after buying an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,380,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,789,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SCHV opened at $62.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

