Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $258.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $306.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $283.17.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $227.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.60.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.