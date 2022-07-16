NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Down 42.5% in June

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NLS Pharmaceutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NLSPW opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

