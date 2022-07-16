Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 91,498 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $6,635,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.4% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $142.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 169.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

