Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,153 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

