NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Shares Down 31.1%

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 31.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 1.11 and last traded at 1.13. Approximately 7,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 13,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.64.
Separately, Pareto Securities started coverage on NGEx Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. The company's flagship property is the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper-gold deposit covering an area of approximately 20,000 hectares located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile.
