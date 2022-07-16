New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Lowered to C$1.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.92.

New Gold Price Performance

NGD stock opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.94. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.88 and a 12-month high of C$2.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59. The company has a market cap of C$620.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79.

About New Gold

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$221.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

