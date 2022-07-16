Neutrino Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

