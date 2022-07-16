NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NTCT traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

