NBT Bank N A NY Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $95.83 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

