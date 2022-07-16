Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.71

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 101239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $652.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.18.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,932,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

