Navcoin (NAV) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $19,471.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002162 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,908,874 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

