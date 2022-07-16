NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 376,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 2,039,932 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $5.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.85) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.75) to GBX 330 ($3.92) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 10,145.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 632.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

