National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NKSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on National Bankshares to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in National Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

