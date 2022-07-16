NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00. 108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

NASB Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $422.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.17.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

